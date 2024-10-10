The shop will bring a unique shopping experience to the Caerphilly community.

The Welsh ICE Pop-up initiative lets entrepreneurs test their business models in a supportive environment.

Karen L's Creation in Caerphilly (Image: Submitted) Karen Lam, of Karen L’s Creation, known for its handmade crafts, said: "Massive thank you to Welsh ICE and Ffos Caerffili for making my dream come true.

"As a small business, I have received the best support from both organisations. I’m very grateful for everything.

"I started my crafting/maker business in Wales as a stallholder last year with Crafty Legs Events and Roath Craft Market.

"Discovering the pop-up shop opportunities with Welsh ICE was an eye-opener for me, and I have learned so much. This experience has allowed me to envision how I can grow my business."

Rachel Harris, chief creative officer at Welsh ICE, said: "We are thrilled to see Karen L’s Creation transition to a permanent unit at Ffos Caerffili.

"Her dedication to craftsmanship and unique designs resonate well with the community. The success of the test trading model underscores its potential to revitalise high streets by providing low-risk opportunities for local businesses to gauge market interest and grow."

This development is part of Ffos Caerffili’s ongoing commitment to support local traders, coinciding with various community activities and events designed to foster engagement and promote local talent.

Since its establishment in 2012, Welsh ICE has been instrumental in providing business support to aspiring entrepreneurs in Caerphilly, offering resources such as business courses, workshops, and coworking spaces.

The Ffos Caerffili pop-up shop initiative allows local businesses to fill vacant retail spaces while testing their market offerings at a low cost.

Traders interested in the Welsh ICE pop-up shop initiative should contact Georgia Roberts at georgia@welshice.org or visit welshice.org/popup for further information.