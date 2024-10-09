Channel 4's Grand Designs marked its 25th anniversary this year, with a special episode airing to look back at some of its most iconic and challenging builds.

So far, couple Zahid and Ferzana transformed an obsolete coastguard station into their dream home despite facing issues including planning permission troubles and 10 months completion aim becoming five years.

Couple Zara and Giuliano followed, creating a 400-square-metre malthouse-inspired home of their dreams in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Giuliano was the project manager, despite having no building experience and in true Grand Designs fashion, the pair quickly ran into difficulties that forced them to get far more involved than they ever anticipated.

This week will see one couple hope to build their dream home with stone and zinc perfect for the entire family.

West Yorkshire couple take on stone and zinc home in Grand Designs

On the latest edition of the Channel 4 show, holistic therapist Kara and electrician Jonny are planning on building their dream home from stone and zinc.

The four-bed family home is being built in the rolling hills of West Yorkshire, with space for themselves and their two young children.

The couple have been hoping to create their grand design after Kara's recent paralysis, caused by a rare autoimmune condition.

Kara wants the home to be beautiful while helping her regain some independence.

However, the couple has a tight budget for the project and sees Jonny take on much of the work himself.

While the build-on Grand Designs progresses, they face more challenges but see compromisation as not an option with both form and function so essential.

Kara and Jonny are pushed to the edge of their emotional and physical reserves, but if they can complete the project, it could redefine what accessible design means.

Grand Designs airs at 8pm (an hour earlier than normal) on Channel 4 and All 4 every Wednesday.