The band - which includes members from Caerphilly - will release the album on October 25.

Guitarist, composer and producer, Iain Mahanty, told the South Wales Argus: "When we split up, we thought that was it.

"It wasn't some grand plan to go on hiatus for a while and come back.

"But I don't think any of us really thought that when we did that, we'd be in this position again.

"But here we are and we're loving it."

The band reunited in 2023 to mark 15 years since their debut album Smart Casual was released.

On the reunion, Mr Mahanty said: "I guess a few things aligned.

"We'd all been out of being in a band for so long and our lives had taken on the shape that they have now where everyone is feeling settled in their new careers and started families and feeling just a bit more settled in their life in general.

"So I think having that time and space to really find your feet and do your thing and be yourself and all that stuff.

"Everyone was feeling really good, I think.

"And then, yeah, so every year, post-breakup, the promoter of Slam Dunk, Ben Ray, has been nudging Al to see if we'd be up for a reunion.

"And up until this point, up until last year, it was a no across the board.

"And then we realised that it was going to be 15 years since the first album came out.

"Also, the anniversary of the record's release lined up with Slam Dunk.

"So it just felt like stars were aligning, not to sound too corny, but everyone It just felt really good.

"It just naturally felt like we wanted to do it.

"No one needed any hard pushing or anything like that.

"It just felt right."

The band's comeback was initially focused on celebrating the anniversary of Smart Casual but started working on new material, which, according to Mr Mahanty, has been a 'labour of love' for all members.

He said: "We were writing some bits anyway, just because it's what we do, and we were just throwing ideas around.

"It was leading up to the Slam Dunk shows, we really started talking about new stuff because that was just based on how much of a good time it was being back together and playing music in a room together."

He said that the response to the reunion shows and the music led to them feeling like they could do a new single.

"And then things just snowballed.

"We were just like, 'Oh, these tracks seem to be turning into an album, shall we just do another record?'"

On Pink Flamingo, he added: "I think the fact that we'd been out of the game, as it were, for so long and out of a scene, we felt like with this one, maybe less inclined to try and tick boxes and more inclined to just be ourselves.

"I think that's one of the good things about getting older is you just are more okay with who you are and what you are. I think that comfort really comes through in the new music.

"I think our influences have always shone through in our music. We've always been fans of timeless songwriting and music that feels a bit different, I suppose. And I think that's always been there.

"And then everything we've picked up over the past 10 years has also gone into this record. So I think it's a mix of classic us meets everything we've picked up over the last decade."

Mr Mahanty co-produced the album with Cecil Bartlett. He said: " I was able to go into the live room with the boys and play along and just be a band member and not have to think too big a picture while we were doing takes and just playing through and be in Kids In Glass Houses.

"I could trust Cecil would be in the control room doing the production side of things. Then I could come back in then and step in and collaborate with him on that that way."

The band is also excited to share their new material with fans on their upcoming November tour and before that, the October 25 album release show at Cardiff's The Tramshed.