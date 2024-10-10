There's lots going on at Catbrook Hall in the Wye Valley over the next few weeks.
Here is just a taster:
Until October 24, 9.30am to 11am, Yoga with Tracey, £10 per class.
October 12: Kids 'N' Craft, 10am to 11.30am. A monthly art and craft club for children aged five to 11.
October 16: Quizzers wanted. 7.40pm for 8pm. The hall is recruiting quizzers for a new team to join an established team in the local pub quiz league which runs on Wednesday evenings from mid-October to March. Home games will be in Catbrook Memorial Hall against opposition based at the Lion in Trellech, Sloop in Llandogo and Carpenter’s Arms in Llanishen.
October 21: Coffee & Craft, 2pm - 4pm. This month the group will be crocheting poppies ahead of Remembrance Day in November.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here