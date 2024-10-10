More than 1,000 people have signed up to a website which has become Torfaen’s one-stop-shop for community events, activities and volunteering opportunities.
Connect Torfaen features around 400 community listings each month, including craft and photography groups, parent and children’s classes, and health and wellbeing sessions.
You can explore what is happening in your area using the new events calendar or digital map, as well as find out about voluntary opportunities that match your interests.
Beyond the online offer of Connect Torfaen sits the 'Opening Doors' hubs, which are managed by Torfaen Voluntary Alliance and serve as community venues looking to increase the range of activities on offer.
To find out if your community centre is part of the project, look out for the Opening Doors signs.
Cllr Fiona Cross, Torfaen Council executive member for communities, said: “Connect Torfaen and Opening Doors hubs are a great way of connecting with your local community, whether you’re thinking of taking up a new hobby, want to get out more, or just want to find out what is happening in your local area."
Connect Torfaen is run by Torfaen Voluntary Alliance and supported by Torfaen Council and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.
