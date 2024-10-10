Care & Repair, a charity that helps older people in Wales, has marked 45 years of service.

The charity, which started in Ferndale in 1979, has grown into a national organisation.

It is recognised for its work in improving housing conditions and reducing hospital admissions.

In 2023, the charity saved the Welsh NHS around £24 million by reducing hospital admissions and ambulance callouts.

Care & Repair also delivered £21.8 million in housing repairs and improvements, completed 60,258 jobs, and helped secure £12.5 million in unclaimed benefits for older people.

Jayne Bryant MS, cabinet secretary for housing and local government, said: "Reaching this milestone is testament to the incredible impact that Care & Repair has had in supporting older people to remain independent in their homes and communities.

"Their dedication to making homes safer, more comfortable, and more accessible has undoubtedly helped countless people to stay connected to their communities and live fulfilling lives in the places they know and love."

Care & Repair's services have evolved over the years.

Initially focused on poor housing conditions in the valleys and rural areas, the organisation now integrates housing with health and social care across Wales.

The Hospital to a Healthier Home service, delivered by Care & Repair, went Wales-wide in 2019 and now partners with 17 hospitals across five health boards.

The service helped 64-year-old Gillian Arnold, who had a stroke in January 2024.

Ms Arnold, from Pontypool, said: "I had a stroke on 7 January 2024 and was hospitalised for three months.

"They said you can’t go home until you have rails on the stairs and rails at the front of the house.

"By the time I came home everything was done.

"Care & Repair got me home.

"The impact is that I can now live in my house."

Care & Repair recently launched a new fuel poverty service called Older Not Colder, which aims to keep homes warm and reduce the energy bills of older vulnerable people.

The service has 12 home energy officers who visit and assess homes, offering free expert advice and support.

They also help homeowners with finding funding for repairs or work to improve their home’s energy efficiency.

Chris Jones, chief executive of Care & Repair Cymru, said: "This anniversary not only celebrates our achievements but also recognises the ongoing need for our services.

"We remain committed to helping older people live independently and with dignity in their own homes.

"As we reflect on the journey, we must recognise the vital partnerships formed along the way.

"These collaborative efforts with local authorities, health boards, and voluntary organisations have been pivotal in Care & Repair becoming the Wales-wide movement that it is today."

Looking forward, Care & Repair says that the increasing number of older people in unfit homes requires more intervention.

Care & Repair is asking the Welsh Government for a safety-net grant to resolve issues of hazardous disrepair where the occupier has no means to fund the works themselves.