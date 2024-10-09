A RAIL company has issued an apology for cancellations to certain services on Wednesday morning (October 9) and has offered steps to claim compensation.
Railway company, Transport for Wales, has issued an apology and offered compensation to commuters that were affected after four railway services were cancelled due to train faults and repairs on Wednesday morning (October 9).
A Transport for Wales spokesperson, said: "Due to a broken down train between Cardiff Central and Penarth and more trains needing repairs than usual, there have been some disruption to services this morning.
"The line between Cardiff Central and Penarth has now reopened and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank our passengers for their patience
"Passengers whose train is delayed more than 15 minutes may be entitled to compensation and should visit the Delay Repay section of the Transport for Wales website for more information.”
Trains leaving from railway stations in Ebbw Vale, Penarth, and Caerphilly, were cancelled due to various faults with the trains and subsequent train repairs.
How to claim compensation
Head to the Transport for Wales Delay Repay section to apply for a refund for delayed or cancelled trains.
Here, you will find the online form, information you would need to make a claim, and the methods of compensation.
