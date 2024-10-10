Judges of the Ridgeway Scarecrow Festival, vice-chairman of Bedwas Young Farmers' Club, Ffion Morgan, and Nick Bracchi, of Usk Young Farmers, braved the torrential rain to visit all of the entries to choose the eventual winners.

Organiser Kieran McHugh and the first prize of a mixed fruit and vegetable box. (Image: Submitted) They said it was 'a difficult task given the high standard of entries'.

A suitably autumnal first prize of a mixed fruit and vegetable box was presented to Brian Taylor, representing the children and adults in his street who collaborated to create the winning entry.

Frankie and Nellie, second prize winners with Ffion Morgan, Vice-Chair of Bedwas Young Farmers' Club. (Image: Submitted) Second prize went to a zombie scarecrow created by youngsters Frankie and Nellie, who were presented with their prize by Ffion Morgan at Ridgeway Cafe.

Organiser Kieran McHugh said: "Without exception, the scarecrows were fabulous! We live in a great community that I call Ridgeway Village, as we're akin to a village with a distinct community in Newport.

(Image: Submitted) "The scarecrow festival builds on existing events such as the Christmas carol evening, and in the Ridgeway Social Group we look forward to creating even more events bringing together the community in a fun and creative way.

"We've already had people say they couldn't enter the scarecrow festival this year, but plan to do so next year."

(Image: Submitted)