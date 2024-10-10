David Hopkins, from Cardiff, takes on the new role, leaving his position as fundraising and development manager at National Youth Arts Wales.

Mr Hopkins is tasked with the day-to-day management of the trust's charity, overseeing income generation and regulatory compliance.

His role extends to forming and nurturing a small team to aid in the charity's fundraising efforts.

Mr Hopkins said: "I’m delighted to be joining the Welsh Ambulance Service as head of charity.

"Thanks to donations from the public, the Welsh Ambulance Service Charity is already benefiting patients, staff and local communities through innovative projects.

"In this new post, I believe there is huge potential to expand upon this – and I can’t wait to get started."

Estelle Hitchon, the trust’s director of partnerships and engagement, said: "David comes with a wealth of experience in the charity and arts sectors, and I’m delighted we’ve been able to secure his services in this crucial role."