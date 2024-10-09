Jason Self, 43, from Cwmbran was caught after a member of the public videoed the incident and handed the footage over to the RSPCA.

The defendant, of Belle Vue Road, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a male English bulldog called Bruce.

He was handed a 12-month community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Self must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 victim surcharge.

It was heard in mitigation that he was remorseful.

In a statement provided to the court by RSPCA Inspector Simon Evans, he spoke to the person who witnessed the incident with Bruce where he had been “repeatedly kicked” to the face and body.

Inspector Evans was later informed that there was no longer a dog on the premises and he had been rehomed.

The court heard that Inspector Evans later met Bruce and his new owner who said she had no concerns as to the animal’s temperament and that they were very happy that he had come to live with them.

In a witness statement from a vet, who viewed the video, they said: “The person in question kicks the dog with force a number of times to the body and the head, then picks the dog up by the scruff and under the body, carries it to the bottom of the garden area and throws it to the ground forcefully enough that it can be heard on the video from a distance.

“These blows and the fall will have directly caused acute pain to the dog and also ongoing pain from bruising, with the force that some of the blows landed with.

“The dog is likely to have been afraid during the event, being shouted at, kicked and being aggressively picked up and thrown.

“This event clearly shows deliberate actions on behalf of the person involved to try to cause pain and suffering to the dog and they did cause that pain and suffering.”

Following sentencing, Inspector Evans said: “This was a very upsetting case and we are very thankful for the person who provided us with the video evidence.

“We are pleased that Bruce was rehomed and is happy in his new home.”