A major crash on the M4 Junction 24 Coldra heading east, involving two vehicles, caused hours of queues on Wednesday morning (October 9) which affected motorists as well as those using the Newport bus services.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said the crash involved one car and a lorry, though no injuries were reported.

M4 Cleppa Park (Westbound) (Image: Traffic Wales) They said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the M4, near junction 24, at around 6.30am on Wednesday 9 October.

"Officers attended to assist with traffic management. The collision involved a car and a lorry.

"No injuries were reported."

The M4 Motorway lane Closure is starting to affect traffic and roads around the city. Please expect delays on services across our Network for the present time. — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) October 9, 2024

Throughout the morning, as motorists headed east from Cardiff towards Chepstow, there were more delays.

By around 8.47am, traffic was coping well though queues built up around St. Mellons and Tredegar Park.

Traffic had cleared at around 10.05am.