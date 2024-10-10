Sarah Cork, 49, carried out the attacks at the Iron Duke on Osborne Road in Pontypool on Saturday, August 3.

The defendant admitted assault by beating against Nicole Jones and Genna James.

She also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a door at the pub.

Cork, of Brunel Road, Fairwater, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

The defendant has to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

She has to pay her victims £150 in compensation.