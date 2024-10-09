UNISON, one of the UK's largest trade unions for those working in the public sectors, has announced that school support workers have been awarded compensation on Wednesday, October 9, after it was discovered they were not given their full leave entitlement.

UNISON Cymru head of schools, Rosie Lewis, said: “School support staff are often the first faces children see when they start their school day and the last ones to say goodbye at the gates.

Long-serving school support staff including teaching assistants, cooks and cleaners at schools across 33 Torfaen schools have been awarded compensation. (Image: Canva) “Such dedication should always be reflected in staff pay and annual leave.

"But many staff across Torfaen's schools were not receiving the correct amount of leave.

"Thanks to the work done by union officials, that’s been put right.”

What happened?





The trade union launched an investigation after an employment tribunal case, which revealed that term-time only workers including teaching assistants, cooks and cleaners at schools across Torfaen who had worked for more than five years were not receiving the additional leave owed to them.

Since discovering the error, UNISON said it has worked with Torfaen County Borough Council to ensure long-serving staff at 33 schools across the area have been paid compensation.

It has been confirmed that the staff will also receive the extra leave owed to them in the future.

Higher level teaching assistant and UNISON Torfaen branch chair, Katrina Farmer, said: “Support staff are only paid during term time, and then at a lower rate than teachers.

"So even a small increase in pay, or an overdue adjustment to our annual leave, makes such a difference.

“This compensation comes at a time when the cost of living is still high and is a reward for how hard staff work to ensure local children have the best start in life.”

A total of £162,500 was paid to staff at 33 schools across Torfaen after the investigation.

