Ruth Coombs, head of Wales at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, gave evidence to a Senedd inquiry about disability and employment on October 7.

She said: “By not giving disabled people access to employment, as a nation, we’re really missing out – on productivity, economic engagement and Wales moving forward.”

Ms Coombs warned of a policy implementation gap in response to the recommendations of the Locked out report about the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on disabled people.

She told the Senedd’s equality committee: “We’ve got some great ideas about what we should be doing, but there have been severe delays.”

She said the Welsh Government’s disability action plan has been delayed by 12-18 months, as she called for greater impetus, with disabled people feeling 'forgotten and left behind'.

Ms Coombs told the inquiry that disability rights have taken a 'bit of a backseat' because of a lack of resources from the Welsh Government to maintain focus.

She warned of 'uneven' access to employment and educational opportunities across Wales.

The former headteacher raised the role of Medr – which replaced Hefcw in August and oversees all post-16 education – in encouraging disabled people into apprenticeships.

She said very few disabled learners start apprenticeships and even fewer complete them.

Official figures for 2022 showed the disability employment gap – the difference in employment rates between disabled and non-disabled people – in Wales was 32.3 per cent.

This was higher than Scotland, 31.6 per cent, and the UK average, 29.8 per cent.

Martyn Jones, interim chair of the EHRC’s Wales committee, shared campaigners’ concerns that disability does not have the same status as other protected characteristics.

“We don’t see the same focus and drive,” he warned, drawing a parallel with Welsh Government action on domestic abuse and racism in recent years.

He encouraged public bodies to be more proactive, praising the example of the GCHQ intelligence and security agency actively recruiting autistic people for their skills.