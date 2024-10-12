The world's largest travel platform recently announced the "Best of the Best Restaurants" from around the world and in the UK as part of its 2024 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Explaining its Travellers’ Choice Awards, Tripadvisor said: "The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel.

"It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

"Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone."

Your next trip’s gonna be extra delicious. See who made this year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Restaurants list. https://t.co/JpPYOgO8JL pic.twitter.com/OPGqcYKWkz — Tripadvisor (@Tripadvisor) September 24, 2024

Restaurant categories included the best for fine dining, quick bites, date night and being pet-friendly.

There was also a best hidden gems restaurant category, which featured a popular spot in Cardiff.

Introducing the best hidden gems category, Tripadvisor said: "You have to get a bit off the beaten path to find these spots, but they certainly earn their winner status in both taste and local charm."

Best hidden gem restaurants in the UK

The best hidden gem restaurants in the UK, according to the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, are:

Lavang (Solihull) Sotto Sotto (Bath) Coronation Curry House (Bristol) The Secret Italian (Barnsley) Ciliegino Restaurant (Cardiff) Casa Med Tapas (Bromsgrove) Chop Chop (London) The Lazy Trout (Meerbrook) The Coconut Tree Cheltenham (Cheltenham) Green Gates Indian Restaurant Merchantcity (Glasgow)

Why Ciliegino Restaurant is among the best hidden gems in the UK

Ciliegino Restaurant, located within St David's Dewi Sant, was named among the best hidden gems in Tripadvisor's Travellers’ Choice Awards - Best of the Best Restaurants.

The travel experts said the Cardiff-based restaurant stood out because of its "warm atmosphere and authentic Italian cuisine".

It added: "Don’t miss their signature dishes with ingredients imported straight from Italy, including pastas and pizza.

"The service is attentive and quick, and the cozy environment and complimentary drinks add a nice touch. It's good value for money, too."

Ciliegino Restaurant boasts a 5 (out of 5) rating on Tripadvisor from 1,083 reviews.

Alongside that, it also has a rating of 5 for food, service and atmosphere, with a 4.5 rating for value.

One visitor, in a recent review, said: "Lovely restaurant right opposite some big chain restaurants.

"Really friendly staff, quickest service I've had in town but not rushed. The food was fab especially the calamari. We went on a groupon deal and will go again."

RECOMMENDED READING:

Another person, describing their experience as "first class", commented: "We thought we'd give Ciliegino a try after reading the reviews here.

"Like others we weren't sure about a restaurant in the shopping centre...... but it was excellent.

"The first class service matched the excellent food. Nothing was too much trouble. Thank you for a great family celebration meal."