Owner of Saffron Kitchen, Shumon Uddin and his team attended the glitzy Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Sunday, October 6, where they took home the gong for Best Indian Takeaway in South Wales.

Mr Uddin described the "huge honour" felt by his team at being recognised for such a prestigious award, just a year after being recognised in a similar category at the CurryLife Awards last year.

He said: "Winning best Indian Takeaway of the Year South Wales is a huge honour for us. It’s a recognition of our team’s hard work and passion, and it means the world to know that our food has made such an impact.

"We’ve always strived to offer an authentic experience, sharing the richness of Indian cuisine with every meal."

Mr Uddin described the award as "a testament" to the commitment of his "dedicated team" of chefs and kitchen staff, and the belief that many customers have shown with their unwavering loyalty over the past year.

He continued: "We would like to thank our amazing customers. Your love for our food, your feedback, and your loyalty have made this journey so rewarding.

"It’s because of you that we strive to perfect every recipe and continue to bring the rich flavours of Indian cuisine to your homes. We are so deeply grateful.

"We would also like to thank our dedicated team who every day bring their passion for food and their commitment of excellence with them.

"From the chefs in the kitchen who put their heart into every dish, to the staff who ensure our customers feel valued and satisfied.

"Without their tireless efforts, none of this would be possible. And this recognition is for us all and it’s an amazing feeling to be recognised like this by CurryLife last year and this year by ARTA."

The team at Saffron Kitchen are now committed to continuing to innovate with their menu and bring even better authentic Indian flavours and excellent service to the people of Cwmbran.

Mr Uddin added: "We will be introducing new menu items to mark this special win very soon so keep an eye out.

"We’re deeply grateful for this recognition and excited for what the future holds."