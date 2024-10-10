On October 18 ABC frontman Martin Fry will be on stage bringing his hit-filled career to the city.

Starting at 7.30pm, he will share an intimate night of stripped-back performances and conversation.

Celebrating more than 40 years of musical success, ABC’s debut album The Lexicon of Love remains a touchstone of pop culture.

VIP Meet & Greet packages are available, offering fans the chance to meet Martin Fry and receive a signed copy of his newly released autobiography.

Huey Morgan – The Fun Lovin' Criminal: An Evening of Music and Conversation will be at the theatre on Sunday, October 20. starting at 7.30pm

Huey Morgan, known as the frontman of Fun Lovin’ Criminals and BBC Radio 6 DJ, has captivated audiences with his mix of hip hop, soul, funk, and rock.

Now on his first-ever solo tour, Huey invites fans to an evening of music and conversation, blending his infectious personality, stories from his career, and live music.

VIP Meet & Greet packages are also available, giving fans a rare opportunity to meet Huey and get a personal autograph.

For more information and tickets go to the Riverfront website.