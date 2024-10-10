Music legends Huey Morgan and Martin Fry are coming to the Riverfront in Newport next week for two special shows.
On October 18 ABC frontman Martin Fry will be on stage bringing his hit-filled career to the city.
Starting at 7.30pm, he will share an intimate night of stripped-back performances and conversation.
Celebrating more than 40 years of musical success, ABC’s debut album The Lexicon of Love remains a touchstone of pop culture.
VIP Meet & Greet packages are available, offering fans the chance to meet Martin Fry and receive a signed copy of his newly released autobiography.
Huey Morgan – The Fun Lovin' Criminal: An Evening of Music and Conversation will be at the theatre on Sunday, October 20. starting at 7.30pm
Huey Morgan, known as the frontman of Fun Lovin’ Criminals and BBC Radio 6 DJ, has captivated audiences with his mix of hip hop, soul, funk, and rock.
Now on his first-ever solo tour, Huey invites fans to an evening of music and conversation, blending his infectious personality, stories from his career, and live music.
VIP Meet & Greet packages are also available, giving fans a rare opportunity to meet Huey and get a personal autograph.
For more information and tickets go to the Riverfront website.
