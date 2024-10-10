Harriet Thomas is undertaking the 90-day 900-mile-long challenge to raise £25,000 for charity Dementia Adventure, said: "I’ve walked 865 miles so far and raised more than £15,000 to date, and it’s been a blast.

"But being 426 metres up Hegest Ridge in beautiful rough grasslands with a coppice of rowan berries and views of lush hilly landscape with fields bound by hedgerows was truly magical.

"I met the friendlies people too in places like Knighton, I’d love to come back to explore more.”

Harriet Thomas (Image: Submitted) Hegest Ridge, in Herefordshire, is part of Offa's Dyke.

The mum of two has been supported along the way by singing legend Tony Christie and Emmerdale actress Sian Reeves who have given her a much-welcomed spring in her step by meeting up with her to talk about her adventures.

Charlie and Craig Reid, better known as The Proclaimers, have also sent Harriet a video message of encouragement.

Inspired by her mum Susan Thomas, who lived with dementia for nine years, Harriet is hoping to raise £25,000 for charity Dementia Adventure, which supports people to get outdoors, experience the benefits of nature and reduce isolation.

Money raised by Harriet will be added to the Dementia Adventure Support Fund, which provides life-enhancing supported breaks for people living with dementia and their carers. The charity offers respite, connection and hope, allowing families to find peace, joy and purpose through nature and outdoor adventures together.

It is estimated that 982,000 people live with dementia in the UK, a number expected to rise to 1.4 million by 2040. For every mile Harriet walks, she represents 1,000 people with dementia, each with unique lives and stories.