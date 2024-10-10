Creates Monmouth, owned by Ben Price and his husband Kenny John, has turned into a popular celebrity hotspot over the years since it opened in its current format as a quirky eatery, art gallery, and eight-bedroom retreat in January 2020.

The pair had spent the coronavirus pandemic gutting out the site at 7 Church Street in Monmouth, and the hard work has been paying off in the last four years, with the eatery now being rated five stars for their food hygiene.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Any food hygiene inspection is graded according to three distinct categories.

These are hygienic food handling, which covers the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage; cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, which involves the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene; and management of food safety which covers the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

For each category, a business is given a rating of between very unsatisfactory and very good.

Creates was given a rating of very good for both hygienic food handling and the management of food safety, while the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was given a rating of good.

This meant that the overall rating given to Creates Monmouth was five stars following the inspection on Thursday, September 5.

Creates has also become a major celebrity hotspot over the last year or so, with a number of famous faces popping in for a cuppa and some cake, including Newport's It's a Sin actor Callum Scott and former EastEnders star Ben Hardy.

Mr Price said when sharing the news on their socials: "Very proud to announce we have received yet another 5* Hygeine Rating at Creates Monmouth! Well done team! Keep up the great work! Thank you all."