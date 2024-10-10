The project has given the picnic area by the Monnow Bridge a much-needed new lease of life, transforming the area.

A timber rail now separates the green space from the car park, while rosemary and lavender borders were planted by volunteers from Monmouth Rotary Community Champions.

Rowan trees have also been set out along the edge to provide shade and berries, with the spring set to bring forth a mixture of flowering bulbs and wildflowers planted by the children of Overmonnow School.

New picnic tables and riverside benches, made from hard-wearing recycled plastic, have been provided.

A sculpture, "Guardian of the Rivers," created by local mosaic artist Stephanie Roberts, overlooks the green space. Residents, students, and young people all played an essential role in designing the sculpture made from recycled ceramics, tiles, glass, and found objects.

Completing the tidy-up also involved the installation of new black railings between the car park and the road, leaving a favourable impression for visitors entering the town.

The project also saw new litter bins for the town.

Monmouthshire County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for planning and economic development, Cllr Paul Griffiths, said: "I'm certain that over the coming years, this will be a popular and well-used area for residents and visitors who head in and out of the high street."

The project, funded by the Welsh Government's Brilliant Basics Tourism Infrastructure Scheme and with additional support from Monmouth Town Council and MCC was coordinated through the grounds and cleansing team.