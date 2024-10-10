Mr Thomas-Symonds met team team at the store, which is locally owned and run.

The store provides NHS services as part of Wales’s national eye care contract, which includes NHS sight testing, urgent and emergency appointments as well as other services.

Rhys Williams, contact lens director at Specsavers Cwmbran, said: "It was great to welcome Mr Thomas-Symonds to our store to talk about how Specsavers opticians and audiologists are here to serve our community.

"As an NHS provider, we deliver a range of eye and hearing health care. This includes eye tests, cataract pre- and post-op care, contact lens services, diabetic screening, glaucoma monitoring and clinics for eye conditions like watery, dry and red eye.

"Our skills and knowledge also support the public health prevention agenda by detecting potentially more serious conditions and enabling treatment to begin sooner."

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: "Meeting the team at Specsavers Cwmbran was a pleasure, talking about how their opticians and audiologists provide access to important eye and hearing health care.

"With two branches in Torfaen, we also spoke about how Specsavers provides jobs and careers in health care and retail for people across the borough."