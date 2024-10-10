Staff and individuals supported at Cwmbran Day Opportunities dedicated weeks of preparation for the event, making trophies, medals, and certificates.

The day kicked off with a vibrant opening ceremony to welcome visitors, and ended with a heart-warming closing ceremony where medals and certificates were handed out.

The atmosphere throughout the day was electric as staff, family members, and individuals supported by the service cheered on their teams.

Rebecca Coburn, team leader at Cwmbran Day Opportunities, said: “It was a joy to see everyone get into the competitive spirit and really embrace the day.

"The level of participation and excitement was amazing, and the feedback has been fantastic. We're already looking forward to next year's event.”

Cwmbran Day Opportunities is dedicated to providing a wide range of person-centred support services aimed at promoting independence and personal growth.

The centre features a state-of-the-art sensory room equipped with ceiling hoists for daily sensory sessions, which are also available for external bookings.

On-site, there is an NHS physio team, and the centre offers accredited educational courses through Adult Learning Wales.

Cwmbran Day Opportunities also provides personal care support and outcome-based activities tailored to the needs of each individual.