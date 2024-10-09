South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live - emergency services are at the scene of a crash

Live

Live - a road has closed after a crash in Abergavenny

Gwent Police
Emergency
Abergavenny
By Elen Johnston

  • Ross Road in Abergavenny has closed following a crash.
  • Emergency services are attending the scene of the incident.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos