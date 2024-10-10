Average attendance in primary and secondary schools increased by three per cent in September in Torfaen, compared to the previous year.
It brings average school attendance rates at the start of the academic year in the area to 93 per cent.
Torfaen has the third highest average attendance in Wales - an increase of 15 places since October 2022.
Cllr Richard Clark, executive member for children, families and education, said: "Research has shown a direct link between good attendance and good academic achievement, so supporting children to attend school regularly is central to our County Plan Well-being Objective of improving educational attainment.
"However, as our Not In Miss Out campaign shows, there are a wide range of other benefits of attending school regularly, including developing friendships, taking part in extra-curricular activities and career advice."
Average school attendance rates in Torfaen fell to among the lowest in Wales following the Covid pandemic.
Since then, many schools have brought in extra staff to support pupils and families with additional needs, such as long term physical or emotional problems.
