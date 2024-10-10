This collaboration is part of the company's 'Funded by Veezu' initiative.

Throughout October every ride completed in Wales through the Veezu app will contribute to raising funds for Cerebral Palsy Cymru

Carwyn Williams, head of corporate partnerships at Cerebral Palsy Cymru, said: “The proceeds raised from this campaign will make a meaningful difference to the lives of children and families affected by cerebral palsy across Wales.

"Partnerships like this allow us to continue providing vital therapy and support, and we truly appreciate Veezu’s dedication to helping us achieve our mission.”

Jack Price, regional director at Veezu, said: “Our team is proud to be part of an initiative that will make a real difference in the lives of those living with cerebral palsy, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact our fundraising efforts will have.”