A STOLEN bike was seized by Gwent Police officers who spotted this bike in Pill, Newport.
A commercial vehicle unit found the bike which Gwent Police said was 'putting members of the public at risk'.
In a post on X Gwent Police said: "A commercial vehicle unit spotted this bike in Pill, Newport putting members of the public at risk.
"(The) Rider (was) not as skilled as he thought he was and (it) ended up like this.
"(The) bike turned out to be stolen, with altered number plates."
