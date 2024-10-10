The force has been rocked in recent years by scandal after scandal over the integrity and standard of some of its employees.

It has set misconduct hearings for PCs John Stringer and Huw Orphan who have just been found guilty of unconnected serious charges following trials.

PC Stringer, 42, is facing years behind bars after he was convicted of sexually abusing a young girl in Cardiff.

PC Orphan, aged 31, formerly of Newport, now of Barry, is looking at prison after he broke his wife’s back after kicking her down a set of stairs.

A Gwent Police disciplinary hearing for the pair is due to take place tomorrow.

Stringer from Cardiff was found guilty of sexual assault and causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

He was remanded in custody following his conviction.

Stinger will be sentenced on October 28.

Orphan was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The two assaults took place against the victim, also a police officer, in Newport and Barry on January 25, 2020 and April 7, 2020.

He is due to be sentenced on October 25 after being granted bail.