Red Chilli Kebab and Grill Bar on Corporation Road in Newport has made major changes in the takeaway after a dire food hygiene rating of '1' in June 2024. Now, after a report from the Food Standards Agency, the shop has been able to make the changes required to ensure good food safety.

Anamul Hussain, owner of Red Chilli Kebab and Grill Bar, said he and his staff are "very happy with the new rating" and said his customers are happy too.

Red Chilli Kebab & Grill Bar on Corporation Rd (Image: Anamul Hussain) Mr. Hussain added: "It's very hard to get an updated rating and we've made sure to keep things clean and hygienic, and to keep the books and paperwork in order."

The Food Standards Agency, part of the local authority's environmental health team, awarded Red Chilli Kebab and Grill Bar a score of '4 - Da / Good' on August 29, 2024.

The team at the takeaway were awarded a score of 'Very Good' for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Red Chilli Kebab & Grill Bar inside (Image: Anamul Hossain) According to their previous inspection report, pest control was an issue, which Mr. Hussain has said they have since addressed.

The inspector awarded Red Chilli Kebab and Grill Bar a score of 'Good' for their hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, while giving a score of 'Generally Satisfactory' for their management of food safety.

Red Chilli Kebab & Grill Bar (Image: Anamul Hossain) Food safety management relates to the checks in place to make sure that food sold or served is safe to eat, with evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

"Our rating on Google is 4.7 and we look forward to welcoming more customers," said Mr. Hussain.

Red Chilli Kebab & Grill Bar (Image: Anamul Hossain)

What is the food hygiene rating scheme

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities in Wales.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

What the rating covers

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes:

handling of food

how food is stored

how food is prepared

cleanliness of facilities

how food safety is managed

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors:

quality of the food

customer service

culinary skill

presentation

comfort

Address: Red Chilli Kebab & Grill Bar, 232 Corporation Rd, Newport NP19 0DZ

Opening times: Sunday - Thursday, 4.30pm - 11.30pm ; Friday and Saturday, 4.30pm - 12.30am ; closed on Wednesday.