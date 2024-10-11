The swimming pool has been closed since July to allow for the replacement of the air handling unit fans, which required custom-made parts which were not available in the United Kingdom.

Caerphilly County Borough Council said the work was progressing well, with the project nearing completion.

Maintenance work has been brought forward and is being carried out at the same time as the refurbishment to prevent further closures later in the year.

As part of the renovation, the flume has also undergone a full refurbishment.

Cllr Chris Morgan, cabinet member for leisure, said: “We understand the impact the extended closure has had on our community, and we sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience.

"The upgrades we’ve made, including the flume refurbishment, will enhance the pool’s facilities and ensure it remains a key part of our leisure services for years to come. We’re excited to welcome everyone back and thank our users for their continued support.”