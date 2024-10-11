Tickets are on sale for Shadows of Tintern, which will take place in the historic abbey grounds on the Welsh bank of the River Wye on October 18 and 19.

The abbey will be reimagined for two nights by Mark Anderson, a visual sound artist and pyrotechnician working with Liam Walsh and Ulf Pedersen, specialists in creating art works using sound, light and space.

Mark Anderson presents Shadows of Tintern on October 18 to 19 at Tintern Abbey (Image: Submitted) Artistic director Phillippa Haynes said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors to Tintern Abbey for a new site specific event for the Wye Valley, produced in partnership with Cadw, which promises to be a unique night time experience.

“Mark Anderson and his team have built reputations for creating engaging installations which mix sound, light and space so audiences can expect a captivating experience when they take up the rare chance to walk around the historic grounds after dark.

“As well as seeing shadows dance across walls and light bouncing on the ancient stones, Shadows of Tintern will have harmonic sound and light filling the historic spaces, breathing life into this magnificent landmark. We will also offer warming autumnal treats provided by local independent suppliers offering spiced winter warmers, hot chocolate and food plus a bar on site.”

Shadows of Tintern is on October 18 to 19 at Tintern Abbey (Image: Nicola Easterby) Running until 10.30pm, doors open at 6.30pm with last entry at 9pm. Tickets are available at www.wyevalleyriverfest.com and priced at £10.50 for adults, £7 for children aged between five and 17 plus students with NUS cards. A family ticket costs £33 while children aged up to four get in free.

Mark Anderson works largely outside on installations and performances which explore phenomena and perception.

His work has appeared at the Edinburgh Festival and internationally as far afield as Hong Kong, New Zealand and Australia.

Mark said: “Tintern Abbey is a wonderfully evocative building so we cannot wait for visitors to experience Shadows of Tintern. Working with Liam Walsh and Ulf Pedersen, we have created an installation which will delight families and people of all ages.”