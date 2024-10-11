Newport residents hold strong views of successful and failing businesses, and have commented on the closure of American bar and grill chain, TGI Fridays, the site located in Friars Walk in Newport, which was officially announced earlier this week.

While some were saddened by the impending job losses, with more than 1,000 redundancies across the UK, some commented on the restaurant's business and said it allegedly serves "over-priced" food which lacks in quality.

Argus readers share their comments on the closure of American chain, TGI Fridays' sites across Wales and the UK (Image: Newsquest)

Loss of jobs

A spokesperson for TGI Fridays said earlier this week that the closure of 35 sites across the UK (including the restaurant in Friars Walk in Newport) has resulted in 1,012 redundancies.

51 sites of TGI Fridays were saved from closure in the firm's sale, with a transfer of 2,389 employees.

Residents across Gwent were concerned about the job losses that locals face due to the redundancies and how this will affect their families.

One user on Facebook, said: "Sorry to the staff who've lost their jobs.... know a few 😔 That's the real issue here, prices don't matter anymore so stop going on about them 🤷‍♀️"

Facebook users saddened by the job losses, which are affecting loved ones across the city (Image: Facebook) Another replied and said: "The way they have been treated is awful, and to see some of the comments is disgusting.

"They have no idea what the staff are going through or the hours they were putting in all the time!"

On the topic of job losses, one Facebook reader, said: "I feel for the staff that are losing their jobs but the food is ready bush and the prices are SKY HIGH !"

Food quality and service

Many commented on the quality of the food at TGI Fridays and value for money, and said:

"Filthy restaurants, waaaaayyy overpriced. Hardly surprising."

"They messed with the menu too much. Service had become terrible. Once great, now mediocre at best."

Argus readers comment on food quality and service (Image: Facebook)

"Great brand when Whitbread owned it sadly passed to different owners who watered down the offering.No cocktail juggling no atmosphere blowing a whistle not enough for a birthday and to top it off poor food offering"

"Got charged £4.40 for a can of Dr Pepper no wonder they are going under"

"worst meal ive ever had was at newports branch, inedible and the prices 👀"

"If you don’t use it you lose it"

"Big money for average food"

Local businesses offer jobs

Two local businesses are calling out to those made redundant in a bid to offer employment opportunities.

Spud Inc Ltd, a food stall on Friars Walk, has offered those looking for part-time hours with a catering qualification to send them a message.

"Sad to hear of another loss to Friers walk if anyone is looking for part time hours and have a level 1/2 catering Spud Inc Ltd is looking to offer part time hours

"Please add my page and send us a message ."

Bell Cleaning Services, based in Newport, also said there are vacancies within the firm, adding: "Sorry to hear people are losing jobs. We have various vacancies available currently. If you want to know more call our office 01633 495154, or the jobs are listed on our Facebook page"

Two local businesses are doing their bit to offer employment to those who have been made redundant. (Image: Facebook)

TGI Fridays' fans

Lots of people also defended the company and its food, and said:

"So two out of the three are within a 20 minute drive of me but they are going. That means that I’m now nowhere near an outlet - bloody ridiculous."

"My favourite burger joint is gonna be no more noooooooooooooo!!!!"

TGI Fridays fans are sad to see it go (Image: Facebook) "Personally , I loved it and so did quite a few other people . They had a points scheme (still do ) that you could redeem against your bill .

"Anyway , won't be long before someone blames the council/friars walk etc .

"Pass me the sick bucket ."

"Another empty shop in friars walk. Feel for the staff"

South Wales Argus reader comments on the site (Image: Newsquest) The wider impact on Friars Walk shopping centre is unclear. A new independent restaurant or store could be on the horizon, or another franchise could move into the premises.

In South Wales, TGI Fridays will stay open in Cardiff St. David's Shopping Centre.

TGI Fridays signed up to the £100million Friars Walk shopping centre development in 2015, and has one of the biggest units in the shopping centre