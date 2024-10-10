It comes as site Downdectector reports the number of people being met with problems, with highs of 2,106 TSB users impacted.

Many TSB customers have reported that the mobile banking service is not working with 58%, while online baking has 28% of reported problems and 14% facing issues with the mobile login.

Is TSB down? Bank issues update

Some TSB customers took to the social media site, X (formerly Twitter) to share that they were having trouble with the app this morning.

One customer said: "The app saying “ you don’t have any accounts to access “ is a bit scary first thing in the morning.."

Another added: "This is getting to be a habit with this bank going to go elsewhere."

At 8.33am, TSB took to X to issue an apology and update with customers, sharing: "We're sorry that some of our customers are facing problems accessing our services this morning. Our teams are working to resolve this."

Downdetector is an online website that allows users of popular services including X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.

The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Describing itself on its website, Downdetector is “where people go when services don’t work.”

We're sorry that some of our customers are facing problems accessing our services this morning. Our teams are working to resolve this. — TSB (@TSB) October 10, 2024

The website monitors disruptions to various key services including the internet, web hosting platforms, banks, social media and more.

You can see the full methodology and learn more about how Downdetector collects status information and detects problems via its website.

In short, users can get involved by submitting any issue reports on the platform.

Problem indicators are also collected from social media and other factors on the web, Downdetector explained.

These reports are then validated and analysed in real time.

An incident is then detected if the number of reports is significantly higher than the typical average for that particular service.

When a user goes to investigate the issue, they can see what the most reported problems are currently and check if their areas are in one of the outage hotspots.

