Police have confirmed that two people were taken to hospital for treatment after a crash on Old Ross Rd in Llanvetherine, Abergavenny, at around 4pm on Wednesday, October 9.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the Old Ross Road, Llanvetherine, Abergavenny, at around 4pm on Wednesday 9 October

The site of the crash was along Old Ross Road in Abergavenny (Image: Google Maps) "Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service; the collision involved a Ford Transit van and a Ford Fiesta Zetec.

"Two people were taken to hospital for treatment."

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Ross Road, Abergavenny . 🚨



The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place.



Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/41KaTOmlmn — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 9, 2024

"Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"The road, which was closed for a short time, has since reopened."

The road was closed with diversions in place at around 4.49pm.