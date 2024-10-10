TWO people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Abergavenny on Wednesday.
Police have confirmed that two people were taken to hospital for treatment after a crash on Old Ross Rd in Llanvetherine, Abergavenny, at around 4pm on Wednesday, October 9.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the Old Ross Road, Llanvetherine, Abergavenny, at around 4pm on Wednesday 9 October
"Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service; the collision involved a Ford Transit van and a Ford Fiesta Zetec.
"Two people were taken to hospital for treatment."
⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 9, 2024
🚨 Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on Ross Road, Abergavenny . 🚨
The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place.
Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/41KaTOmlmn
"Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
"The road, which was closed for a short time, has since reopened."
The road was closed with diversions in place at around 4.49pm.
