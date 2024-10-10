Rory FitzWalter has ambitions to be a marine biologist, so his find of an extremely rare shell on the shore at Dale will certainly look good on his CV!

The shell has been identified by The Conchological Society of Great Britain and Ireland and the National Museum of Wales as a Mediterranean Bark Triton (Cabestana Cutacea), native to the southern coast of Africa.

The Mediterranean Bark Triton shell has been found by keen beachcomber Rory. (Image: Leo FitzWalter) “There is an archaic report of one found in the Channel Islands and sometimes in Brittany, but this would be a first for here,” said Rory’s dad Leo.

The Conchological Society has described the youngster’s discovery of the African mollusc as ‘certainly noteworthy’ and will be flagging it up in their annual Recorder’s Report.

The society confirmed it would raise awareness of the find with marine workers to see if any further specimens - even live ones - turn up.

The beautiful shell found in Pembrokeshire is native to the southern coast of Africa. (Image: Leo FitzWalter)

Climate change is thought to be the reason why the shell has surfaced in Pembrokeshire, although, added Leo, “you can never rule out the possibility of human transportation.”

“Regardless of that, it’s a huge find.”

Living in St Ishmaels and being home-schooled gives Rory plenty of opportunity to scavenge on local beaches.

Beachcomber Rory is an aspiring marine biologist. (Image: Leo FitzWalter)

“Rory is a born beachcomber and obsessed with anything that comes from the sea,” added Leo, who works with his wife Embrey as head gardeners.

“As well as shells, he has a massive collection of clay pipes he’s found, which are in jars and jars at home.

“We’re absolutely thrilled for Rory and he’s super fired up by the discovery of this gorgeous shell – he wants to be a marine biologist, so this could really be the start of things for him!”

The rare shell was found by Rory on Dale beach. (Image: Kath Brookes)