Others may have had a rebrand or been replaced by a more modern company, while others have been left to history.

We had a look through our archives to see what nostalgic snaps we had of shops that are no longer with us in Newport, and want to know which of these our readers remember or recognise?

From Woolworths to Wildings and Owen Owen, there were shops for everyone on Newport's high street over the years - but which were your favourites to visit?

Do you have any shops you wish would return to Newport for good? Let us know in the comments below, and take a stroll down memory lane with these pictures of some of the former shops in Newport.

Cecils and Great Universal Stores (later BHS) on the corner of High Street and Griffin Street. (Image: NQ) Dorothy Perkins, Chelsea Girl and Burtons were the go-to places for clothes in the 1980s (Image: NQ) Littlewoods department store (Image: NQ) A picture taken in 1980 of Marks and Spencer on Commercial Street in Newport. (Image: NQ) Newport Arcade in the 1980s (Image: NQ) Owen Owen is another department store which used to have a shop in Newport city centre (Image: NQ) The Westgate Hotel, taken in 1986, with the Benetton store next to the entrance. (Image: NQ) Wildings store on Commercial Street, with London House next door. (Image: NQ) The Woolworths store on Commercial Street in Newport. (Image: NQ)