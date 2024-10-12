NEWPORT has seen its fair share of shops come and go in the years gone by, with many now no longer having a place on the high street.
Others may have had a rebrand or been replaced by a more modern company, while others have been left to history.
We had a look through our archives to see what nostalgic snaps we had of shops that are no longer with us in Newport, and want to know which of these our readers remember or recognise?
From Woolworths to Wildings and Owen Owen, there were shops for everyone on Newport's high street over the years - but which were your favourites to visit?
Do you have any shops you wish would return to Newport for good? Let us know in the comments below, and take a stroll down memory lane with these pictures of some of the former shops in Newport.
