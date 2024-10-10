Highways operator National Highways has announced the overnight closure of the M4 Prince of Wales bridge, set to close in both directions.

The closure will begin at 9pm on Thursday, October 10, until 6am on Friday, October 11.

M4 Prince of Wales bridge (Image: Google Maps) National Highways has said is "for wide load movements."

M4 westbound Junctions 21 to 23 including the entry slip road at Junction 22, and M4 eastbound Junctions 23 to 22, will be closed.

Diversions via the M48 bridge in both directions will be in place.

National Highways added: "For M49 northbound traffic via M4 eastbound to Jct 20, M5 southbound, exit Jct 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48."

To find full details of travel updates go to the National Highways website here.