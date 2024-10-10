The British internet personality allegedly raped a woman in her twenties at a hostel in Perth on September 28.

Yung Filly faces four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault, and one count of impeding a person's breathing by applying pressure to the neck.

Yung Filly arrested and charged for allegedly raping a woman

Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos allegedly assaulted the woman after performing at Bar1 Nightclub in Perth.

His bail application was adjourned when he appeared at Peth Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 10, according to reports by The Daily Star.

In a statement, Western Australia Police said: "This investigation is ongoing and Sex Assault Squad detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, or any similar incidents, to call Crime Stoppers."

The comedy act rose to fame as part of the popular YouTube group Beta Squad, taking part in events like Soccer Aid in 2020.

He has collaborated with a number of famous faces, including KSI's internet group the Sidemen.

He also presented BBC Three shows like Hot Property, Don't Scream, and Yung Filly's Celeb Lock-In.

Beyond his work for the BBC, the internet star has also been featured in programmes like Channel 4's The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.