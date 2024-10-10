Busted announced the tour on its X, formerly Twitter, account this morning (October 10), tagging McFly’s account and hinting at what fans can expect.

It said: “Every saga has an ending. Busted vs @mcflymusic Tour 2025. The ultimate battle of the bands.”

The band shared a video of McBusted on stage announcing the Busted Vs McFly tour to fans in an arena which was met with lots of excited screams.

Every saga has an ending. Busted vs @mcflymusic Tour 2025. The ultimate battle of the bands. Tickets on sale 9am Friday 18th October. Sign up now for presale access. Are you in?https://t.co/Bf4pV9u3r6 pic.twitter.com/gd2edfpyTO — Busted (@Busted) October 10, 2024

Busted Vs McFly UK tour dates

The tour will see Busted and McFly head to arenas across the UK in 2025 during September and October.

Fans will see Busted's James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson on stage joined by McFly's Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

Here is the full list of confirmed tour dates at the time of writing.

UK dates and how to sign up for pre-sale can be found on the website.

September

BP Pulse Live, Birmingham – Tuesday 16

OVO Arena Wembley, London – Friday 19

The O2, London – Saturday 20

Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Tuesday 23

Utilita arena, Sheffield – Friday 26

First Direct Arena, Leeds – Saturday 27

P&J Live, Aberdeen – Tuesday 30

October

OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Thursday 2

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – Tuesday 7

Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Friday 10

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – Tuesday 14

AO Arena, Manchester – Friday 17

When will Busted Vs McFly tickets go on sale?





Fans can sign up for presale access now if they’d like the chance to get tickets early.

Tickets for the pre-sale will be available from Wednesday, October 16 at 9am.

Busted shared that general sale tickets will be available to buy from 9am on Friday October 18.