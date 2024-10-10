Busted and McFly, known together as McBusted, have announced they will be joining forces again to bring fans a UK tour next year.
Busted announced the tour on its X, formerly Twitter, account this morning (October 10), tagging McFly’s account and hinting at what fans can expect.
It said: “Every saga has an ending. Busted vs @mcflymusic Tour 2025. The ultimate battle of the bands.”
The band shared a video of McBusted on stage announcing the Busted Vs McFly tour to fans in an arena which was met with lots of excited screams.
Busted Vs McFly UK tour dates
The tour will see Busted and McFly head to arenas across the UK in 2025 during September and October.
Fans will see Busted's James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson on stage joined by McFly's Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.
Here is the full list of confirmed tour dates at the time of writing.
UK dates and how to sign up for pre-sale can be found on the website.
September
- BP Pulse Live, Birmingham – Tuesday 16
- OVO Arena Wembley, London – Friday 19
- The O2, London – Saturday 20
- Utilita Arena, Cardiff – Tuesday 23
- Utilita arena, Sheffield – Friday 26
- First Direct Arena, Leeds – Saturday 27
- P&J Live, Aberdeen – Tuesday 30
October
- OVO Hydro, Glasgow – Thursday 2
- M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – Tuesday 7
- Utilita Arena, Newcastle – Friday 10
- Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – Tuesday 14
- AO Arena, Manchester – Friday 17
When will Busted Vs McFly tickets go on sale?
Fans can sign up for presale access now if they’d like the chance to get tickets early.
Tickets for the pre-sale will be available from Wednesday, October 16 at 9am.
Busted shared that general sale tickets will be available to buy from 9am on Friday October 18.
