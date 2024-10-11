Croesllanfro Farm, Groes Road, Rogerstone is home to a grotto, folly building and studio set in two acres of mass planted perennial borders and colourful flowers everywhere you turn.

This could be the perfect home for a multi-generation living, with a courtyard that spans six levels around a large barn, open for exploration, and where children can explore the folly, and the grotto, which could be transformed into a festive Santa's grotto.

The folly has no actual use but is a very unique part of the farm's charm (Image: Crook and Blight via Rightmove) Described as a "once in a lifetime opportunity", this farm provides a beautiful, historic residence sitting in spectacular large gardens a short drive from the M4 and within excellent school catchment.

(Image: Crook and Blight via Rightmove) The beautiful grounds include a standalone studio, folly and grotto while the property has been lovingly renovated over decades and features four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms, kitchen diner, conservatory and cloakroom.

All four bedrooms are good sized doubles, offering plenty of space for a growing family or for overnight guests, overlooking the two acres of land as far as the eye can see.

The highlights of the property are by far and away the beautiful lawns, complete with borders stocked with a stunning range of shrubs and flowers.

(Image: Crook and Blight via Rightmove) An ornamental pond with attractive sitting areas and a folly building with power, which has been designed to add a touch of elegance and aesthetic pleasure to the property, complete the overall look for the property.

The property also includes a self-contained studio for extra living space, including a spacious living area, kitchenette, combination boiler, tiled floor, double glazed doors to front and rear.

(Image: Crook and Blight via Rightmove) The space also includes a shower room with shower, low level WC, pedestal wash hand basin and double glazed window, which could appeal to a family with elderly multi-generational members that would be living with them, providing closeness but also privacy where necessary.

The farm's grotto could also present a potential money spinner during the festive season, with the farm having previously been opened to the public as a place for children to visit with Father Christmas.

(Image: Crook and Blight via Rightmove) With rear lane access from Mountain Road and a gated driveway to the fore leading to a double garage with an electric vehicle charging point and loft, this property offers a perfect private family residence with history and that extra special something.

Currently being marketed by Crook and Blight of Newport, with the agents entertaining offers in the region of £1.2 million, this once in a lifetime opportunity won't come cheap but could be something special.

You can find out more or book a viewing by contacting Crook and Blight on 01633 603929.