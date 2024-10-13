Before the construction of houses, including the former Allt-yr-yn House, the area was largely made up of fields and woodland.

There are pictures of the canal and the open-air swimming baths, which operated between 1934 and the mid 1960s.

Allt-yr-yn is now home to the Newport City Council officers at the Civic Centre, which houses a staple in the Newport landscape: the clock tower.