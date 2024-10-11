Sfiyah Khan, who has juvenile idiopathic arthritis, was in Downing Street to help hand over an open letter with more than 85,000 signatures calling for the prime minister to take arthritis seriously.

Sfiyah was invited to join chief executive of Versus Arthritis Deborah Alsina and other people living with arthritis to hand in the letter on October 10, two days ahead of World Arthritis Day.



The letter outlines five priorities for the government to commit to including to make arthritis a health priority and tackle waiting times for essential planned care – like knee and hip replacements – so that people with arthritis can live life on their own terms again.



It calls for more investment into musculoskeletal research to help drive life-changing breakthroughs. It also focusses on support, for people with arthritis to stay in or return to work, and giving the right tools to ensure children and young people with arthritis can thrive at school, at home, and in the community.



Sfiyah was diagnosed with Juvenile idiopathic arthritis in July 2022 when she was nine after several months facing ill health and trying to find answers.

She and her family were supported by Versus Arthritis’ Children, Young People and Families team.

Since then, she has appeared in media, given talks about arthritis at school, and has written to the King to raise awareness of her condition.



Sfiyah and her mum Parvina were involved in the Versus Arthritis 2024 general election manifesto, where they shared their experiences struggling to get Sfiyah a diagnosis and support in school.

Sfiyah said: "I wanted to make my little voice heard by raising awareness and to give back to the JIA community, and also to Versus Arthritis who have helped me so much.



Parvina, Sfiyah’s mum, said: “Versus Arthritis have been there by our side, supporting us as a family since my daughter's diagnosis. One day we hope that no child will suffer and that all children will be able to live their lives to the fullest with better care and support.”



More than 10 million people in the UK have arthritis, which refers to a group of conditions causing painful, stiff and restricted joints.