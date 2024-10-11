Children of the Valley was made by third year film production students Benjamin Phillips, of Abercarn, Ollie Trowern, Ben Dunks and Nathan Bloor as their final major project.

It has been selected for this month’s International Film Festival Manhattan where it has been nominated for Best Student Film and Best Ensemble Acting. The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, in Manhattan.

The enterprising quartet entered the film after meeting a representative of the Manhattan event at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Ben D said: “We spoke to a guy from Manhattan at a networking event who was interested in our film and gave us his card. I emailed him when we got home, and we ended up being chosen for the festival.”

The 20-minute long coming-of-age story is largely told in flashback and features a cast of professional actors.

Benjamin wrote and directed the film, Ben was producer, Ollie was director of photography, and Nathan was sound recordist and editor.

The bulk of the film was shot in February but the schedule was disrupted by the Welsh weather which meant many scenes planned as exteriors were moved inside.

“We hijacked my grandparents’ house for one of the scenes,” said Benjamin.

Another key scene was filmed in the village pub, The Crown.

“The first week of shooting was the most stressful of my life but also the most fun,” said Benjamin.

“We were the talk of the town,” said Ben. “Everyone was so helpful. I don’t think there’s ever been a film set in Abercarn.”

In addition to its international premier at Manhattan, Children of the Valley is one of just ten in its category chosen for The Graddies at The Vue in London’s White City on October 18.

