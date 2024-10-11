It will air in Welsh, with subtitles, on S4C from 29 December.

Ar y Ffin centres around life at Newport's Magistrates Court where experienced Magistrate Claire Lewis Jones uncovers a web of criminal activity that could put her and her family at risk.

Erin Richards (Gotham, The Crown) stars as Claire Lewis Jones, alongside Tom Cullen (The Gold, Becoming Elizabeth) as local crime kingpin Saint Pete.

Tom Cullen as Saint Pete. Picture: Severn Screen (Image: Alistair Heap) The gripping drama is produced by Severn Screen and written by Hannah Daniel (star of Keeping Faith, Holby City) and Georgia Lee, a magistrate.

The series is a co-commission with Welsh language free-to-air channel S4C and All3Media International, and will air as Mudtown on UKTV’s leading crime drama channel, Alibi in spring next year. All3Media International will handle distribution of the series outside the UK.

Gwenllian Gravell, S4C’s drama commissioner, said: “It’s been a pleasure working in partnership with UKTV, All3 Media and Severn Screen on our pacey new thriller Ar y Ffin / Mudtown.

Kimberley Nixon as Sara Humphries and Gareth John Bale as Glyn Humphries. Picture: SevernScreen (Image: Severn Screen) "Showcasing an unique part of the world, this character-driven series asks universal questions about parenthood and to what lengths would we go to protect our own. With a stellar cast and gripping script, the audience is in for a treat.”

Ar y Ffin will air first on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer later this year, with Mudtown airing on Alibi in spring 2025.

Lauren Morais as Beca Lewis Jones and Lloyd Meredith as Sonny Higgins. Picture: Severn Screen (Image: Severn Screen)