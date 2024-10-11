Simply Sew teaches members of the Pontlottyn community how to sew, with the aim to recycle and repair clothing.

Natasha Sadler, treasurer of Simply Sew, said: “We are extremely grateful for the contribution from the Stobart Sustainability Fund.

"The funds will allow us to provide step-by-step lessons to members of our community, teach sewing techniques and will enable us to encourage a sustainable environment for the future by recycling, repairing, and maintaining clothing garments on a voluntary basis.

"This will also help us to help the community and provide inclusion, support and tackle isolation issues that are on the increase - nothing beats a chat over a cup of tea, and we are here for any members of the community who would like to join us.”

Simply Sew has been running for two years and relies heavily on donations and funding to keep it going.

Stobart CEO David Pickering said: “Our sustainability fund aims to support community-led projects and initiatives around all our UK sites, to help the evolution of a greener and more sustainable world.

"We are delighted the donation to Simply Sew will help promote community engagement and inclusion in their project, teach new skills and ultimately benefit the environment.”