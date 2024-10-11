Andrea Ovey, director of business development at Newport Live, said: "We’re incredibly proud of the way the Newport community came together this summer.

"The level of participation shows just how much people value staying active, creative, and connected. Whether in one of our swimming pools, gym spaces, at one of events on parks and pitches, or at the theatre, cinema or enjoying live street performances at the Big Splash, there was a true sense of joy and togetherness that permeated every event.

"This summer has set the bar high, and we can’t wait to keep that momentum going into the October half-term and beyond.”

The Big Splash festival attracted more than 30,000 people and filled the city centre with live street performances, interactive workshops, and artistic displays spread across multiple zones, including Usk Plaza, John Frost Square, and at The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre.

Sport in the Park, which welcomed almost 2,000 participants at Rogerstone Welfare Ground and Beechwood Park, gave people the opportunity to try a range of sports including cycling, boxing, and archery.

One of the most successful initiatives this summer was the Girls Takeover, which provided 124 girls, aged 12 to16, the opportunity to try a range of sports.

Newport Live has an exciting line-up for the October half-term including a tennis challenge, free Hallowe'en arts and crafts and spooky family cinema shows.

For full details go to the Newport Live website.