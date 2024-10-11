There are around 160 local authority foster carers in the borough who care for around 215 young people, including those approved to foster family members.

This year, Foster Wales’ Bring Something to the Table campaign aims to show how rewarding fostering older children or those with additional needs can be.

Ashleigh, from Blaenavon, became a foster carer in 2018 and has provided short-term placements, respite, and longer-term placements for children including teenagers.

She has shared her experiences in a series of videos by Foster Wales Torfaen.

Ashleigh said: “Teenagers are really fun – once you break down the barriers they have! I find they can give you more flexibility as they are more independent, they want a trusted adult they can rely on, not a ‘parent’ figure, a safe home they can come back to and lots of readily available food!”

It’s estimated another 20 to 30 foster carer households are needed in Torfaen to help keep children within their local community, close to their families, friends, schools and local support networks.

Jason O’Brien, strategic director for children and families at Torfaen County Borough Council, said: “The Foster Wales campaign aims to highlight how the vast majority of individuals and families will have something to offer a child in need.

“Patience, good communication skills, curiosity, a sense of humour, and the ability to adapt are just some of the characteristics that make great foster carers.”

The Bring Something to the Table campaign will run throughout October and November on Torfaen Council’s social media channels.

For more details go to the council's website.