Hoggin' is back and will take place on Sunday, October 31.

The event sees hundreds motorcyclists from across the UK come together and ride over the Severn Bridge starting from Aust.

This year, the motorcyclists will set off from the car park outside Gympanzees at Aust at 11am.

They will head to Caldicot where they will spend the afternoon.

The event is organised by Caldicot Motorcycle Club.

 