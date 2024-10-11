The event brought together practitioners of nature recovery and local food production to showcase their work and foster collaborations.

Students from classes 3 and 4 at Usk Church in Wales Primary School took part in pollinator-based activities and performed their Pollinator song.

Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, the council's leader, said: "As a council, we are diligently working with partners from sustainable land management and the local food economy to mitigate the impact of climate change here in Monmouthshire."

"Between us, we can use our shared expertise to do more, and the council is proud to sit at the table and be part of the conversation about this vital subject."

Guests were treated to a series of talks by Sam Bosanquet, Dan Smith, Derrick Jones, and Damon Rees.

They also had the chance to help create the Monmouthshire panel of the bio-tapestry being created by the Gwent Green Grid.

Cllr Brocklesby invited guests to get involved in the public consultation currently taking place on the council's Local Nature Recovery Action Plan and Green Infrastructure Strategy.

To find out more go to the MonLife website.