From tomorrow, Friday, October 11, Newport Bus have revealed there will be a permanent change to the 22:10 route 30 journey from Cardiff.

During the week between Monday to Saturday, this journey will no longer serve the Cardiff Bus Interchange, and will instead start from the stop on Customhouse Street, also known as Stop JG.

In addition, the 21:15 journey from Newport will operate into Cardiff via Queen Street Station, Bute Terrace, Callaghan Square and end at Customhouse Street or Stop JG.

This journey will not serve Dumfries Place, Greyfriars Road, Kingsway, Westgate Street or Cardiff Bus Interchange.

A Newport Bus spokesperson explained that this decision has been taken to due to safety concerns with taxis on the nearby Saunders Road.

They said: "Unfortunately, we have been forced to take this decision due to a significant number of taxis queuing on both sides of Saunders Road. This has caused safety concerns for our customers, staff and other road users.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."