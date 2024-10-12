The house, which is on the market through agents Savills, has a rich history and was the home of Thomas Walker while he was building the railway tunnel.

The early Victorian property, a four-acre site, is currently owned by legendary showjumper and Olympian David Broome and is on the market for £2,150,000.

“The house itself boasts a striking entrance and intricately carved royal head stops. The elevation is adorned with gabled bays, canted bay windows with Tudor tracery, and a castellated parapet, all contributing to its historic charm,” reads the listing.

“Inside, the house retains many period features, including mullioned windows, elaborately carved architraves and panelled doors.”

Downstairs there is a reception hall “with beautiful stained-glass windows and window seats” and a study with a stone fireplace.

There is a drawing room, dining room and lounge with views of the garden and fields, a spacious kitchen, large utility room, cloakroom and a “substantial cellar”.

The carved wood staircase leads to a large landing and five bedrooms.

“The principal bedroom is a luxurious retreat, complete with an en suite bathroom and dressing room," reads the listing.

"The additional bedrooms have beautiful proportions with high ceilings and large windows with glorious views, each with its own en suite or easy access to the family bathroom."

The house has views of the surrounding Monmouthshire countryside.

“The grounds have a wonderfully private array of areas, including a large south-westerly facing terrace overlooking a lawned area, surrounded by mature planting.

“The property and gardens amount to approximately four acres bounded by wrought iron railings and fencing, with some stone walls, offering plenty of scope for the creation of paddocks and stabling.

“There is extensive parking to the front of the house, with a large multiple bay garage, an in-out drive, and a large turning area.”